Senior Project Manager at iLaunch

Our client a leading Financial Services Company is currently looking to employ a Senior Project Manager who will be responsible for managing outsourced application development projects.
- Create and maintain an integrated Programme Schedule across several projects and discipline
- Maintain the RAID management for the programme
- Develop the integrated Programme Schedule into the monitoring and management of the Business Readiness requirement for go-live events
- Provide general support for the Programme Management Team and the Programme Leadership
Minimum Requirements
- Matric / Grade 12
- Tertiary Qualification – IT / Project Management qualification essential
- At least 7 years experience as Project Manager gained within Financial Services environment
- Experience in managing outsourced application development projects in a multi-vendor environment
- Good understanding of Agile PM methodologies, IT Development and SDLC processes