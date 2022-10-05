Senior Project Manager at iLaunch

Our client a leading Financial Services Company is currently looking to employ a Senior Project Manager who will be responsible for managing outsourced application development projects.

Create and maintain an integrated Programme Schedule across several projects and discipline

Maintain the RAID management for the programme

Develop the integrated Programme Schedule into the monitoring and management of the Business Readiness requirement for go-live events

Provide general support for the Programme Management Team and the Programme Leadership

Minimum Requirements

Matric / Grade 12

Tertiary Qualification – IT / Project Management qualification essential

At least 7 years experience as Project Manager gained within Financial Services environment

Experience in managing outsourced application development projects in a multi-vendor environment

Good understanding of Agile PM methodologies, IT Development and SDLC processes

