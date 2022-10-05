Senior Project Manager at iLaunch

Oct 5, 2022

Our client a leading Financial Services Company is currently looking to employ a Senior Project Manager who will be responsible for managing outsourced application development projects.

  • Create and maintain an integrated Programme Schedule across several projects and discipline
  • Maintain the RAID management for the programme
  • Develop the integrated Programme Schedule into the monitoring and management of the Business Readiness requirement for go-live events
  • Provide general support for the Programme Management Team and the Programme Leadership

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • Tertiary Qualification – IT / Project Management qualification essential
  • At least 7 years experience as Project Manager gained within Financial Services environment
  • Experience in managing outsourced application development projects in a multi-vendor environment
  • Good understanding of Agile PM methodologies, IT Development and SDLC processes

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.