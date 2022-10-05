Vodacom breaks 2Gbps barrier on its commercial network

Vodacom has achieved 2,4Gbps throughput on a live site, which it believes is a first for South Africa.

The trial made use of a commercial smartphone and was conducted through the commercial base stations which serve Vodacom’s Midrand campus.

The record throughput speed is approximately 100-times faster than the average fibre-to-the-home connection.

Beverly Ngwenya, Vodacom South Africa technology director, comments: “This achievement demonstrates Vodacom’s continued innovation as a 5G technology leader and a Network of Firsts, showcasing how fifth-generation mobile technology can unlock incredible fibre-like experiences for users on the go, or where fibre installations aren’t feasible.

“Most notably, this is a preview of how Vodacom’s recently acquired spectrum will enable true 5G capabilities and raise the bar on network performance.”

Vodacom South Africa recently acquired a total of 110 MHz high demand spectrum as part of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa’s auction and assignment process. Vodacom paid R5,38-billion for a spectrum portfolio that includes 2 x 10 MHz in the 700 band MHz, 1 x 80 MHz in the 2600 MHz band and 1 x 10 MHz in the 3500 MHz band.

With the combination of 5G technology and the correct spectrum, Vodacom can significantly increase the performance and capacity of its network. Ultra-high speed will enable a number of 4IR use cases, while consumers will receive even better-quality services.

Ngwenya says: “Vodacom is a future-ready business that offers multiple fixed and mobile connectivity solutions to our customers to meet their specific needs. A 5G fibre-like service is a complementary addition to our existing portfolio of services, giving customers more choice in how they connect for a quality network experience.”