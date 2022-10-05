WordPress/WooCommerce Website – Front End Developer

Our client is an exciting start-up in the e-commerce multi-vendor platform space which is also part of a bigger tech company and they are looking for a tech-loving, enthusiastic individual with a creative mind who willing to contribute to and be part of something extraordinary.

Work experience/skills:

Experience designing and developing responsive websites – non negotiable

Experience building user interfaces for websites and ideally mobile apps (WordPress) – non-negotiable

E-commerce experience – non negotiable

Dokan multivendor plug-in – preferrable

An understanding of the entire web development process, including design, development, and deployment – preferrable

Mobile application user experience understanding and previous experience – preferrable

SEO understanding – preferrable

Understanding of CSS – preferrable

Qualifications:

Graphics/Development/Computer Science qualification (ideally but not must have)

Strong understanding of industry trends and content management systems (must)

Role:

The WordPress/WooCommerce Specialist’s primary purpose is to apply their skills to operate, coordinate and optimise their website guided by their vision. He/she monitors the website performance, troubleshoots WordPress (and related) issues, makes recommendations and implements improvements by connecting internally and externally with their contract developers. Other duties include modifying content and front-end functionality to optimise the user experience by following best practise and the latest website (e-commerce) trends.



