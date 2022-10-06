Business Analyst – Team Leader at First National Bank

About Us
make a promise
be deeply invested
value our differences
build trust, not territory
have courage
always do the right thing
stay curious
and you have one simple goal: to improve the lives of customers through simple, effective solutions that meet their needs, contact us today and join a winning team.
All appointments will be made in line with the Bank’s Employment Equity plan
The Bank supports the recruitment and advancement of individuals with disabilities. In order for us to fulfill this purpose, candidates can disclose their disability information on a voluntary basis. The Bank will keep this information confidential unless we are required by law to disclose this information to other parties.
Role Purpose
- Analyse, document and update business requirements for product processes, procedures and systems.
Responsibilities
- Participate in conceptualisation, design and planning of projects for product house, business unit or segment
- Contribute to the development of a budget aligned to operational delivery plans, monitor effectiveness, and report on variances
- Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within FNB and/or across the FRG
- Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate
- Provide subject matter expertise and thought leadership in area of expertise
- Develop new insights into situations and apply innovative solutions to make organisational improvements
- Ensure compliance to legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes
- Compile reports that track progress and guide business to make informed decisions
- Produce high quality work by adhering to predefined standards and procedures and in accordance with compliance and governance standards
- Focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations
- Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation
- Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs
- Improve efficiencies by reviewing assigned business processes to identify and address operational, financial and technological risks
Additional Requirements
In accordance with National Credit Act (NCA) candidates applying for this role will require a credit record check.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum Qualification – Relevant Degree in BSc Information Systems, BCom Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Analysis, BBusSc or related
- Experience – 3 – 5 years’ experience in a similar environment, of which 1 – 2 years experience asa Business Analyst II
- Knowledge Required – Solution viability assessment and business case orientation
- Basic understanding of developing business cases
- Knowledge of data analysis and interpretation
- In depth understanding of financial data and banking information systems
- Expert knowledge of Excel and Access
- Experience with development and interpretation of reports
- Strong knowledge and use of design process tools (e.g. Visio, Firstmap)
- Experience in documenting and implementing complex and/ or multiple projects/ initiatives in line with business vision and strategy
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Business Analyst