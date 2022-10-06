Business Analyst – Team Leader at First National Bank

All appointments will be made in line with the Bank’s Employment Equity plan

The Bank supports the recruitment and advancement of individuals with disabilities. In order for us to fulfill this purpose, candidates can disclose their disability information on a voluntary basis. The Bank will keep this information confidential unless we are required by law to disclose this information to other parties.

Role Purpose

Analyse, document and update business requirements for product processes, procedures and systems.

Responsibilities

Participate in conceptualisation, design and planning of projects for product house, business unit or segment

Contribute to the development of a budget aligned to operational delivery plans, monitor effectiveness, and report on variances

Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within FNB and/or across the FRG

Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate

Provide subject matter expertise and thought leadership in area of expertise

Develop new insights into situations and apply innovative solutions to make organisational improvements

Ensure compliance to legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes

Compile reports that track progress and guide business to make informed decisions

Produce high quality work by adhering to predefined standards and procedures and in accordance with compliance and governance standards

Focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations

Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation

Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs

Improve efficiencies by reviewing assigned business processes to identify and address operational, financial and technological risks

Additional Requirements

In accordance with National Credit Act (NCA) candidates applying for this role will require a credit record check.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum Qualification – Relevant Degree in BSc Information Systems, BCom Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Analysis, BBusSc or related

Experience – 3 – 5 years’ experience in a similar environment, of which 1 – 2 years experience asa Business Analyst II

Knowledge Required – Solution viability assessment and business case orientation

Basic understanding of developing business cases

Knowledge of data analysis and interpretation

In depth understanding of financial data and banking information systems

Expert knowledge of Excel and Access

Experience with development and interpretation of reports

Strong knowledge and use of design process tools (e.g. Visio, Firstmap)

Experience in documenting and implementing complex and/ or multiple projects/ initiatives in line with business vision and strategy

