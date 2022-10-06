C#.Net Developer (JHB/DBN) at Datafin Recruitment – Gauteng Parktown

ENVIRONMENT:

A Shared Services Centre specializing in the Health sector seeks the coding talents of a self-driven C#.Net Developer to join its Joburg offices. Your core role will be to create user information solutions by developing, implementing, and maintaining web-based applications. You will require a Bachelor’s Degree/Advanced Diploma in Information Systems/Technology, Microsoft Certified Professional, at least 3 years work experience in a similar role and your tech toolset must include .Net, C#, CSS, HTML, JavaScript, Azure DevOps, TFS/TFVC, Git, SQL Server, Azure Cosmos DB. You must also have your own reliable transport and be able to work overtime and travel to sites as required.

DUTIES:

Design and develop user interfaces to Internet/intranet applications by setting expectations and features priorities throughout the development life cycle.

Integrate applications by designing database architecture and server scripting, studying and establishing connectivity with network systems, search engines, and information servers.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree/Advanced Diploma or Information Systems/Technology.

Microsoft Certified Professional.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 3 years relevant working experience.

Web languages (.NET [C#], CSS, HTML, JavaScript).

Source control and team development (Azure DevOps, TFS/TFVC Git).

Strong experience in Database platforms (Microsoft SQL Server, Azure Cosmos DB).

Own reliable transport.

Will be required to work overtime and to travel to various sites.

Advantageous –

Web frameworks (Blazor, ASP.NET Core, ASP.NET MVC, AngularJS, KnockoutJS, Bootstrap, RequireJS).

Operating Systems (Windows, Windows Server, Linux).

Containerized Platforms (Kubernetes, Docker).

Experience in building Azure native solutions.

ATTRIBUTES:

Take ownership and accountability for tasks & activities and demonstrate effective self-management.

Operate independently of a team and as part of a team; demonstrate curiosity and initiative.

High pressured environment where constant self-learning is a must.

Must be able to work across many platforms, languages and processes, with the goal of supporting, mastering, and ultimately innovating across them all.

Ability to prioritise one’s own workload.

