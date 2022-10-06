Data Scientist – Western Cape Pinelands

Our Client based in Pinelands, Cape Town is seeking a Senior Data Scientist. The successful candidate is individually accountable for designing, producing, analyzing, documenting and enhancing a range of predictive models across the entire credit life cycle.

In this role, you will get to:

Play a leading role in the development and application of predictive models across the entire credit life cycle.

Conduct continuous research aimed at identifying predictors and enhancing model development practice and techniques.

Monitor and report on the effectiveness of scorecard strategies.

Requirements:

Degree with Stats/Math/Applied Maths/Financial Risk Management/Data Science/Engineering/Computer Science or related disciplines.

An Honours / Masters would be advantageous.

SQL proficiency.

One of SAS, R or Python proficiency.

Exposure to extracting data from databases is compulsory.

Understanding & knowledge of predictive modelling practices, performance standards & methodologies.

Minimum 5 years’ experience in developing scorecards.

Minimum 2 years’ experience in the Credit Risk environment.

Desired Skills:

data science

SAS

R

Python

Credit

risk

About The Employer:

Enabling our people to be their exceptional best is at the core of what we do. We are rooted in our purpose of Championing Mutually Positive Futures Every Day and believe that a great customer experience is anchored in a great employee experience.

