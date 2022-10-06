DevOps Developer

Introduction

Working within an Application Development Environment which includes design, coding, testing, debugging, maintenance and support of the development environment. Produces complex program specifications and implements system enhancements. Works within a framework of programming standards, as part of a project team

Duties & Responsibilities

Work experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar software engineering role

Good knowledge of Python and Java

Good knowledge of Cloud environment (AWS or Azure)

Working experience in an Agile environment

Knowledge of RabbitMQ Working knowledge of databases (SQL and Cassandra)

Desired Experience & Qualification

Matric with a tertiary certification, diploma, or degree

Min 4 Years working experience in DevOps Development

Desired Skills:

DevOps Engineering

Python

Java

AWS

Azure

Agile

RabbitMQ

SQL

Cassandra

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position