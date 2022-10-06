DevOps Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Introduction
Working within an Application Development Environment which includes design, coding, testing, debugging, maintenance and support of the development environment. Produces complex program specifications and implements system enhancements. Works within a framework of programming standards, as part of a project team
Duties & Responsibilities
- Work experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar software engineering role
- Good knowledge of Python and Java
- Good knowledge of Cloud environment (AWS or Azure)
- Working experience in an Agile environment
- Knowledge of RabbitMQ Working knowledge of databases (SQL and Cassandra)
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Matric with a tertiary certification, diploma, or degree
- Min 4 Years working experience in DevOps Development
Desired Skills:
- DevOps Engineering
- Python
- Java
- AWS
- Azure
- Agile
- RabbitMQ
- SQL
- Cassandra
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma