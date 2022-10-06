DevOps Manager (Virtual Cloud Solutions) (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

FILL the key role of a DevOps Manager as your technical expertise & strong complex problem-solving ability is sought by an innovative Digital Tech & Marketing company to join its team. You will help build virtual functional systems that lead to stable uptime and efficiency while overseeing the implementation, deployment, and integration of solutions ensuring successful delivery, high quality, and sustainability of technical solutions. You will also be responsible for deploying and debugging cloud stacks, educating teams on new cloud initiatives, and ensuring the security of the cloud infrastructure. The successful incumbent must have 5 years’ hands-on Cloud Computing work experience including CI/CD systems, Containerized Application Development especially related to Microservices, Database lifecycle management and recovery, Disaster Recovery and Redundancy best practices & Performance Monitoring and Resource Optimisation.

DUTIES:

Collaborate with Engineering and Development teams to evaluate and identify optimal cloud solutions.

Modify and improve existing systems.

Educate teams on the implementation of new cloud technologies and initiatives, with a special focus on automation and developer friendliness.

Develop and maintain cloud solutions in accordance with best practices.

Ensure efficient functioning of data storage and processing functions in accordance with company security policies and best practices in cloud security.

Identify, analyse, and resolve infrastructure vulnerabilities and application deployment issues.

Regularly review existing systems and make recommendations for improvements.

Interact with partners, providing cloud support, and making recommendations based on the needs.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 5 years of hands-on experience in the field of Cloud Computing.

Experience with CI/CD systems.

Experience with Containerized Application Development especially related to Microservices.

Experience Database lifecycle management and recovery.

Experience with Disaster Recovery and Redundancy best practices.

Experience with Performance Monitoring and Resource Optimisation.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong communication skills.

Ability to take initiative, show innovation and suggest ideas.

Positive attitude with good organisational skills.

Must be willing to go the extra mile & work overtime if necessary.

Effective, objective decision-maker.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Self-driven & motivated.

The ability to work collaboratively as a team player.

Time and priority management.

People Management skills.

Ability to multitask.

Able to balance quality deliveries within tight deadlines.

Flexibility and adaptability.

