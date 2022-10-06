Front-End IOS Mobile Developer – HYBRID – R600 Per Hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A renowned German manufacturing business has an exciting remote opportunity for a Front-End Mobile Developer. You will be joining a team of experts combining pioneering technologies and personalized customer support to create the unique overall experience for their clients
You will be required to provide business case input in terms of benefits and risks and to execute required changes through configuration or development
If this sounds like an environment you could thrive in, APPLY NOW!!!
Core understanding of and working experience with:
- HTML / Bootstrap / CSS
- Node-JS / Angular
- Flutter
- Objective-C, Java (Advantageous)
- Swift 2 and Swift 3
Added Beneficial skills:
- ATAP
- Apache Kafka
- Electronic Data Interchange (EDI)
- Enterprise Application Integration (EAI)
- IBM MQ
- sFTP
- XI (Exchange Infrastructure)
- XSD Configurations
- XSL (XSLT) Mapping
- Open Database Connectivity (ODBC)
- Java Database Connectivity (JDBC)
- JAVA/Springboot
- JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS/Angular, NodeJS)
- HTML5, CSS3
- CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development)
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selinium/Cucumber/Wiremock)
- IntelliJ/WebStorm
- Build Tools (Maven/Gradle/Gulp/grunt/webpack)
- Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)
- NodeJS
- Java Microprofile (Jax-RS)
- Typescript
- REST / (oData/GraphQL)
- Docker/AWS
- Kubernetes/AWS
- Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN
- IoC/Dependancy Injection
Reference Number for this position is GZ55814 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and Home Office rotation offering a contract rate of between R490 – R650 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- Flutter
- HTML
- Bootstrap
- CSS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Recruitment
- 1 to 2 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree