Front-End IOS Mobile Developer – HYBRID – R600 Per Hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A renowned German manufacturing business has an exciting remote opportunity for a Front-End Mobile Developer. You will be joining a team of experts combining pioneering technologies and personalized customer support to create the unique overall experience for their clients

You will be required to provide business case input in terms of benefits and risks and to execute required changes through configuration or development

If this sounds like an environment you could thrive in, APPLY NOW!!!

Core understanding of and working experience with:

HTML / Bootstrap / CSS

Node-JS / Angular

Flutter

Objective-C, Java (Advantageous)

Swift 2 and Swift 3

Added Beneficial skills:

ATAP

Apache Kafka

Electronic Data Interchange (EDI)

Enterprise Application Integration (EAI)

IBM MQ

sFTP

XI (Exchange Infrastructure)

XSD Configurations

XSL (XSLT) Mapping

Open Database Connectivity (ODBC)

Java Database Connectivity (JDBC)

JAVA/Springboot

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS/Angular, NodeJS)

HTML5, CSS3

CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development)

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selinium/Cucumber/Wiremock)

IntelliJ/WebStorm

Build Tools (Maven/Gradle/Gulp/grunt/webpack)

Jenkins (CI (Continuous Integration) / DevOps)

NodeJS

Java Microprofile (Jax-RS)

Typescript

REST / (oData/GraphQL)

Docker/AWS

Kubernetes/AWS

Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN

IoC/Dependancy Injection

Reference Number for this position is GZ55814 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Midrand, Menlyn, Rosslyn and Home Office rotation offering a contract rate of between R490 – R650 Per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Flutter

HTML

Bootstrap

CSS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Recruitment

1 to 2 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position