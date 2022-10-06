Genuine supplies ensure quality over a printer’s lifetime

Customers invest a lot of time and money selecting the right printer or multi-function device for their specific environment. Reseller partners can help them get the best possible output for the full lifetime of the device by ensuring that only genuine supplies are used.

Genuine HP supplies are manufactured by HP or under license from HP, and are always the best option for an HP printer. Genuine consumables give the customer the best possible printing result; and results in a longer life span for the printer.

It’s not just genuine ink or toner that are important – the media used in the printer also makes a surprising difference. Using genuine paper, coupled with the correct ink, ensures that users achieve extremely high‐quality prints and copies.

Kolok has distributed the full range of HP ink and toner supplies and HP large format inks and print media since 1989, when it was appointed as a sub-distributor. It became a direct distributor of HP printer supplies in 1999.

Customers could be tempted to buy non-genuine supplies because they often appear to be a less expensive option – but more often than not the result is not comparable to what users can expect from the real thing.

Indeed, customers can expect to encounter a number of serious issues when using refilled, remanufactured, counterfeit or compatible toners.

They may notice a lower print quality, fewer pages printed per cartridge under the same print conditions, spillage of ink or toner into the printer, and damage to the print head or the printer itself.

When problems arise with the printer, the printer manufacturer often gets the blame – but many of the problems experienced are due to using the non‐original print cartridges. These products can result in a shorter lifespan for the printer and result in costs to the warranty centre.

Sustainability

HP Genuine Supplies are not only good for customers’ devices: they are good for the planet too.

Because they deliver top quality, there are fewer reprints, and so less waste. And Priginal HP Toner Cartridges are designed to meet eco-label emissions criteria to help maintain indoor air quality.

The HP Planet Partners recycling programme makes it free and easy to return used Original HP Cartridges for recycling. HP uses these recycled cartridge plastics as raw material in the manufacturing of new Original HP Cartridges.

Operationally, HP works to reduce energy use, lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and minimise water use; and it helps its suppliers do the same, as well as enhance labour conditions and support human rights.

Kolok: the distributor of choice

Kolok chose to partner with HP because it was – and still is – the leader in the South African printer market.

The distributor’s role is key in ensuring that genuine supplies are available to the market. That’s why Kolok takes stock levels extremely seriously: it holds about R100‐million of HP genuine supplies, generally at a stock‐holding level of about 95%; and has seven distribution centres in South Africa, with a presence in both Namibia and Botswana as well.

With three deliveries a day in Johannesburg, and two a day in Cape Town, Durban, Polokwane, Bloemfontein, Port Elizabeth and Nelspruit, Kolok can ensure delivery of the right product within 24 hours in the main centres and 48 hours in outlying areas.

Because it offers partners the highest possible ‘stock in’ position, resellers don’t have to invest as much themselves in carrying high stock levels, freeing up their capital without impacting their ability to supply genuine supplies to their customers.

Kolok will even deliver directly to the end customer on behalf of the reseller, regardless of the customer’s location. So resellers can essentially run a stockless business and still offer their customers the best range of products, with a fast turnaround.

Kolok, started life in 1966 as an office and scholastic stationery distributor called Pelikan. It took on the sub‐distribution of HP ink and toner cartridges in 1989, and became a direct distributor of HP printer supplies in 1999.

The company changed its name to Kolok in 1994, and was acquired by Bidvest in 1997.

More for information, go to http://hpsuppliesatkolok.co.za/