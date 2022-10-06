Graduate Software Engineer – Gauteng Bryanston

Graduate Developer – C# / SQL / Recursion!
The Position: We’re looking for a Graduate Developer to be office based in Bryanston. The pay range on offer is R20 000.00 to R25 000.00 (Negotiable) Package Per Month.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV as well as Statement of Results to Tatum Martin on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Development knowledge will be contacted.
We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.
Assessment: Coding Challenge to be completed to accompany application
Requirements:
- Complete Matric
- Completed Degree – essential (ideally BSc Computer Science or BCom Informatics)
- Completed MCSD – highly beneficial
- Own reliable transport with valid drivers license
Responsibilities:
Skills:
- C# Programming
- Recursion knowledge / experience – essential
- Javascript
- Net
- ASP Classic
- Linq to SQL
- SSAS / SSRS / SSIS
- SQL and TSQL scripting
- SQL Database Design
- Net 2.0 to 4.0
Note:
- Technical Assessment to be completed
- Academic Transcripts to accompany CV applications
Criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.
Desired Skills:
- BSc Degree
- BCom Informatics
- C#
- SQL
- Recursion
- Algorithm Design
- Software Development
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree