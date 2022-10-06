Herotel switches on Kubernetes BaaS solution

Kasten by Veeam has announced that Veeam Cloud & Services Provider (VCSP) Gold partner Cyberlogic is delivering backup as a service (BaaS) to Herotel leveraging Kasten K10 by Veeam.

Fixed wireless internet service provider Herotel connects 140 000 home and business users to the internet across more than 400 towns and cities in South Africa.

The company will benefit from reliable backup and recovery of its Kubernetes data and applications, and the ability to meet aggressive recovery time objectives (RTOs) to ensure service availability for clients.

Cyberlogic’s customers include small- to medium-sized enterprises. The company also maintains multiple tier-one partnerships with Fortune 500 companies, including Dell and Microsoft.

Cyberlogic provides Herotel with Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) through a cloud tenant for multiple environments, as well as support for Microsoft 365, including change management, training and adoption.

In 2021, Herotel decided to move to a cloud-based, containerised development environment to keep pace with market demands, and chose Kubernetes. Cyberlogic replaced Herotel’s legacy development environment with a Kubernetes environment deployed across multiple zones.

A critical requirement was a robust backup and recovery solution to secure and protect Kubernetes data and applications.

“We weren’t 100% happy with the results delivered by the cloud provider’s native backup and recovery tool, so we decided to do a trial of Kasten K10 — and it worked flawlessly,” says Mark Tew, CEO at Cyberlogic. “Thanks to Kasten K10, Herotel now benefits from a highly available Kubernetes environment and the scalability of a cloud-agnostic solution.”

“We were really impressed with the short time it took for implementation within a relatively complex and critical environment for Herotel,” says Jason Gurwitz, head of infrastructure and security at Herotel.