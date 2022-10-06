ICT Administrator

Company description:

Gold Fields Group Services (Pty) Ltd

Job description: South Deep is recruiting!

This is an opportunity to bring your expertise to a dynamic and engaged team of professionals, working together to become the beacon of pride for our people, our communities, our stakeholders, and our shareholders.

At South Deep, we value each person’s individual and collective contribution and support your ongoing development, helping you to achieve your career and our business aspirations.

POSITION: ICT Administrator

JOB GRADING: B-Upper

DEPARTMENT: Commercial Services

SITE: South Deep Gold Mine

The ICT Administrator is accountable for general office administration and support in respect of ICT allocation, inventory management and reporting

Minimum Requirements:

* Be in possession of a Grade 12 /Matric certificate or equivalent

* Have at least 3 years’ general office administration and inventory experience

* Advanced MS Office skills to prepare reports, presentations, documents, etc.

* Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk-based medical examination at the Gold Fields Occupational Health Centre and pass a Heat Tolerance Screening test, and such other tests as may be required to assess the applicant’s suitability for employment.

* Must have proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or be fully vaccinated by the date of the commencement of employment.

Key Competencies:

* Proficiency in Microsoft Office applications (Outlook, Word, PowerPoint and Excel) and transacting on various databases.

* Highly organised and strong administration skills.

* Well-developed English oral and written communication skills

* Proficiency in using SAP to create purchase requisitions, framework orders, reservations, service entry sheets, etc.

* Ability to work with a high sense of urgency within established timelines exercising consistent follow-through/follow-up where necessary.

* Meticulous eye for detail and accuracy

* Ability to multi-task and operate in an environment of frequently changing priorities and managing the demands of a diverse workforce.

* Ability to maintain discretion and strict confidentiality.

* Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

* Positive attitude with “internal” customer focus and professional demeanour

Duties and Responsibilities:

* Route users and calls to most appropriate person in the department

* Respond to general offices queries such as billing related queries; invoice payments and ensure set inventory standards as prescribed are maintained.

* Track ICT agreements and contracts, quotations, orders and accounts, and escalate any issues to management as required to ensure prompt and effective resolution.

* Collate quotations and invoices for approval, generate requisitions on SAP and track orders as delegated and work with Accounts Payable department to ensure that invoices are paid timeously.

* Track and receive goods from the ICT suppliers as required and update the inventory asset list as and when assets are issued to users.

* File all electronic and hardcopy documentation, including important legal contracts, agreements, and office related documents.

* Maintain an effective ICT office recordkeeping system.

* Log and assign all ICT hardware/software requests with the ICT Helpdesk to ensure traceability of assets.

* Manage contract upgrades for mobile devices when required to ensure cost effective management of Mobile Service Provider accounts.

* Review monthly usage and billing and flag users who are in excess of the usage limits prescribed in the relevant policies and procedures.

Closing Date: 13 October 2022

Please note that the Gold Fields code of conduct strictly prohibits the exchange of any payment as part of its recruitment process.

Should you require any assistance or have any challenges in applying for a position, please contact Rosy Monyaki [Phone Number Removed]; at the Engagement Center Recruitment hub

Gold Fields is committed to the achievement and maintenance of diversity and equity in employment

NOTE: all relevant certificates must be attached to your CV in order to be considered for shortlisting

Desired Skills:

MS Package

SAP

Strong Admin skills

Employer & Job Benefits:

Bonus

Health Plan

Pension

