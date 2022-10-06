Liquid Cloud achieves multiple Microsoft Solutions Partner designations

Liquid Cloud has become one of the first Microsoft partners to achieve multiple Solutions Partner designations in the Partner Network Programme.

The new Solutions Partner designation status replaces the Gold and Silver partnerships, which will be phased out over the next year. The prestigious Solutions Partner designation is an earned partnership status. The organisation’s services and delivery have been measured against its ability to meet specific goals pertaining to business applications: Data &AI (Azure), Digital & App Innovation (Azure), Infrastructure (Azure), Modern Work and Security.

“Liquid Cloud’s status as a Solutions partner ensures that our customers are getting the best in class service from us,” says Winston Ritson, chief operations officer for Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security. “With the entry bar being raised much higher than in previous years, we have had to upgrade our skills and training programmes to ensure we meet Microsoft’s stringent standards. Achieving this designation also ensures that existing and potential customers know we have the technical ability and skills to help them succeed in their businesses.”

The Solutions Partner status is monitored in real-time by Microsoft and is reviewed at the end of every year. The new status is an evolution in Microsoft’s evolving partner program aimed at meeting customer needs and growing the business of its Solutions Partners.

“This achievement helps us reiterate that we are committed to ensuring that African businesses have access to the same standards of services, technologies and skills as businesses in more developed economies,” says Lee Ambrose, managing executive: customer success for Liquid Cloud and Cyber Security. “Unlike the Gold and Silver partnership status, Solutions Partner designation measures us more holistically, i.e. it checks our technical capabilities and experience across performance, skills and customer success.”