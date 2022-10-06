Paratus renews VMware Cloud Verified status

Paratus achieved VMware Cloud Verified status in the first quarter of 2021 for its Data Center in Angola and this status has been officially renewed.

The Cloud Verified badge signals to customers that Paratus offers a service running on top of the complete VMware Cloud infrastructure. Through Cloud Verified partner services, customers attain access to the full set of VMware Cloud Infrastructure capabilities including integration and interoperability, cost optimization and flexibility.

“The VMware verification is a very important addition to our offering, and we are delighted to have achieved this,” says Rolf Mendelsohn, chief technology officer of Paratus Group. “Through this, we are offering customers all the assured benefits of advanced cloud computing through VMware Cloud. And this complements the Paratus Group’s Angolan service offering, our footprint and coverage in all the country’s provinces, our two data centers, and our status as a major telco hub linking Angola to all its African neighbours and beyond.”

According to Francisco Pinto Leite, MD at Paratus Angola: “Receiving this Verification reaffirms our ability to provide flexible and compatible cloud services, using the latest VMware software stack and gives our customers all the benefits of cloud computing services.”

Herve Renault, senior director: VMware Cloud Provider Business at EMEA VMware, comments: “Partners that are VMware Cloud Verified provide organizations with complete and advanced VMware Cloud technologies, along with interoperability across clouds for greater advantage for their customers’ businesses.

“Cloud Verified services delivered by VMware Cloud Providers can provide the efficiency, agility, and reliability inherent in cloud computing. We look forward to supporting Paratus Group as it empowers organisations with a simple and flexible path to the cloud.”