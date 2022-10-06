Senior DevOps Software Developer

Introduction

A Senior DevOps Software Developer is needed to help us build functional systems that ultimately improve customer experience.

The DevOps Engineer responsibilities include deploying products and updates, identifying production issues, and implementing integrations that meet customer needs.

Ultimately, the candidate will execute and automate operational processes fast, accurate and securely.

Duties & Responsibilities

Work experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar software engineering role

Good knowledge of Python and Java

Good knowledge of Cloud environment (AWS or Azure)

Working experience in an Agile environment

Knowledge of RabbitMQ

Working knowledge of databases (SQL and Cassandra)

Core Responsibilities

Assist in the development of documentation of user requirements for a project in conjunction with the User, Business and Architect

Desired Experience & Qualification

Tertiary Certification, diploma or degree in computer science

Min. 4 Years Development Experience and DevOps Engineering

Other Requirements

Corporate Governance

Relevant Industry / Domain knowledge

Professionalism

Customer relationship management

Desired Skills:

DevOps Engineering

Python

Java

AWS

Azure

Agile

RabbitMQ

Database

SQL

Cassandra

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

