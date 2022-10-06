Senior DevOps Software Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Introduction
A Senior DevOps Software Developer is needed to help us build functional systems that ultimately improve customer experience.
The DevOps Engineer responsibilities include deploying products and updates, identifying production issues, and implementing integrations that meet customer needs.
Ultimately, the candidate will execute and automate operational processes fast, accurate and securely.
Duties & Responsibilities
- Work experience as a DevOps Engineer or similar software engineering role
- Good knowledge of Python and Java
- Good knowledge of Cloud environment (AWS or Azure)
- Working experience in an Agile environment
- Knowledge of RabbitMQ
- Working knowledge of databases (SQL and Cassandra)
Core Responsibilities
Assist in the development of documentation of user requirements for a project in conjunction with the User, Business and Architect
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Tertiary Certification, diploma or degree in computer science
- Min. 4 Years Development Experience and DevOps Engineering
Other Requirements
- Corporate Governance
- Relevant Industry / Domain knowledge
- Professionalism
- Customer relationship management
Desired Skills:
- DevOps Engineering
- Python
- Java
- AWS
- Azure
- Agile
- RabbitMQ
- Database
- SQL
- Cassandra
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma