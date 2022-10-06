Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

A FMCG Company in Johannesburg has 4 x Technical Lead Senior Project Managers available for contract positions. This is a very fast pace environment.

The Lead Project Manager is responsible to lead complex projects, characterised by carrying high levels of risk, having significant business impact and or involving multiple stakeholders. The Lead Project Manager is overall accountable for the multiple streams within the project. Deliver the expected project objectives on IT projects , whilst managing time and cost within the agreed constraints. It is leading the planning process, working with internal and external clients, specialists, consultants and suppliers to organise the project from initial planning and set-up through to successful delivery, using the agreed PMO methodologies, principles, standards and processes

Technical Project management skills – PMBOK / Prince 2 or equivalent

– PMBOK / Prince 2 or equivalent Excellent communication and interpersonal skills- to keep all players co-ordinated on project delivery and achieving business benefits

skills- to keep all players co-ordinated on project delivery and achieving business benefits Financial acumen – to support business case development and budget control

– to support business case development and budget control 6 – 8 years Project Management experience

Full SDLC non ERP

Support Program Manager by delivering the committed program of IT projects on time, to scope and within budget, within the agreed constraints

Assuring governance and quality of the project including adoption of PMO methodologies, principles, standards and processes across the IT portfolio

Focus areas include

Support business case development

Lead project planning (project charter and project schedule)

Execute within the agreed governance structures

Progress monitoring and control

Cost management

Risk and issue management

Accurate and timeous project status reporting

Stakeholder management

Change control

Project closure through effective project governance

Lead project teams creating a culture of high performance, where project objectives are met through the application of project management methods and tools

