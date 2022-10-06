Senior Software Developer

Introduction

The ideal candidate is a self-motivated, multi-tasker, and demonstrated team-player. You will be a senior developer responsible for the development of new software products and enhancements to existing products. You should excel in working with large-scale applications and frameworks and have outstanding communication and leadership skills

Duties & Responsibilities

Assist in the development of documentation of user requirements for a project in conjunction with the User, Business and Architect

Assist in the development of a project plan for a product/project in conjunction with user, project office , business analyst and architect

Research and development of new technologies to be used by the development team

Develop Windows based solutions for the product/project

Develop web based solutions for the product/project in conjunction with other developers

Assist in the testing and stabilizing of the product/project in conjunction with the user and business analyst Develop and support software including applications, database integration, interfaces, and new functionality enhancements

Coordinate cross-functionally to insure project meets business objectives and compliance standards

Support test and deployment of new products and features

Participate in code reviews

Release of the software product/project to the environment

Desired Experience & Qualification

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science (or related field)

At least 7 years development experience

At least 7 years C# development experience

At least 7 years Microsoft SQL Development experience

Desired Skills:

Windows

Code Review

Software Development

C#

SQL

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position