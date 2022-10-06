Senior Software Developer

Oct 6, 2022

Introduction

The ideal candidate is a self-motivated, multi-tasker, and demonstrated team-player. You will be a senior developer responsible for the development of new software products and enhancements to existing products. You should excel in working with large-scale applications and frameworks and have outstanding communication and leadership skills

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Assist in the development of documentation of user requirements for a project in conjunction with the User, Business and Architect
  • Assist in the development of a project plan for a product/project in conjunction with user, project office , business analyst and architect
  • Research and development of new technologies to be used by the development team
  • Develop Windows based solutions for the product/project
  • Develop web based solutions for the product/project in conjunction with other developers
  • Assist in the testing and stabilizing of the product/project in conjunction with the user and business analyst Develop and support software including applications, database integration, interfaces, and new functionality enhancements
  • Coordinate cross-functionally to insure project meets business objectives and compliance standards
  • Support test and deployment of new products and features
  • Participate in code reviews
  • Release of the software product/project to the environment

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science (or related field)

  • At least 7 years development experience

  • At least 7 years C# development experience
  • At least 7 years Microsoft SQL Development experience

Desired Skills:

  • Windows
  • Code Review
  • Software Development
  • C#
  • SQL

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.