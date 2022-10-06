Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Introduction
The ideal candidate is a self-motivated, multi-tasker, and demonstrated team-player. You will be a senior developer responsible for the development of new software products and enhancements to existing products. You should excel in working with large-scale applications and frameworks and have outstanding communication and leadership skills
Duties & Responsibilities
- Assist in the development of documentation of user requirements for a project in conjunction with the User, Business and Architect
- Assist in the development of a project plan for a product/project in conjunction with user, project office , business analyst and architect
- Research and development of new technologies to be used by the development team
- Develop Windows based solutions for the product/project
- Develop web based solutions for the product/project in conjunction with other developers
- Assist in the testing and stabilizing of the product/project in conjunction with the user and business analyst Develop and support software including applications, database integration, interfaces, and new functionality enhancements
- Coordinate cross-functionally to insure project meets business objectives and compliance standards
- Support test and deployment of new products and features
- Participate in code reviews
- Release of the software product/project to the environment
Desired Experience & Qualification
-
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science (or related field)
-
At least 7 years development experience
- At least 7 years C# development experience
- At least 7 years Microsoft SQL Development experience
Desired Skills:
- Windows
- Code Review
- Software Development
- C#
- SQL
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree