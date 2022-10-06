Senior Systems Data Analyst

Role Purpose:

Our client seeks someone passionate about working closely with clients to gather requirements and help define automated data solutions. As a Systems Data Analyst, you enjoy building relationships with end-users and clients to understand their reporting and data needs. You also enjoy analyzing source data architecture and working closely with architects and developers to define scalable data marts which enable internal/external clients to perform advanced analytics and derive insights. You will always seek to build and maintain strong documentation and recommendations, maintaining a single source of truth for our clients.

As a Systems Data Analyst, you will have a unique opportunity to help define the key data elements to add value to our clients through incredibly rich, varied, and global dataset. Working directly with international teams as varied as actuarial, business intelligence, and product, you will translate their unique requirements specifications for data warehouse developers. You will work closely with the business and technical teams in the development and standardization of our client data offering, providing estimates, and defining agile delivery timelines.

Combining your skills in data architecture and client relationship building, you will be at the forefront of helping key stakeholders articulate the value and impact that has in achieving our mission of improving people’s health and protecting their lives.

Education / Experience / Skills:

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent education/experience (ideally in Management Information Systems, Computer Science, or Information Systems)

3+ years of System Analysis working with technical data teams

Database: Microsoft T SQL, Postgres, Redshift

Excellent analytical, communication, and writing skills.

Planning and organizational skills

Agile Development experience on Scrum teams

Experience reviewing database diagrams and translating those into requirements

Experience with testing against large data objects

Ability to work well as a member of a team

Essential Functions:

Establish and develop relationships with key stakeholders and end-users

Coordinate with business unit leaders to understand requirements, define development specs and communicate delivery timelines

Define data mart and client extracts across multiple international markets

Adhere to departmental standard development, testing, deployment, source control processes, and ticket tracking

Ownership of the creation and maintenance of end-user documentation

Responsible for end-user training on key data elements within the data warehouse

Desired Skills:

System Analysis

Microsoft T SQL

Postgres

Redshift

Agile Development

Scrum teams

