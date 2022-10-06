Solutions Architect

Position: Network Solutions Architect (Durban – hybrid work from home and occasional office)

Location: Durban

Company: A successful ISP is looking for a Network Solutions Architect or a Snr Network Engineer to join their dynamic team!

You will need to have strong presentation and technical write-up skills with good oral and written communication skills. You will also need to have the ability to judge and recommend pros and cons and cost effectiveness of the solution provided as well as knowledge of industry standard processes ITIL.

In addition, you will need to have solid understanding of architecting and maintaining WANs, SDWAN and LANs and Network Backbone/Service Provider and Design Data Center Network Architectures.

Experience includes:

Minimum of 3- 5 years relevant experience with designing, planning and trouble-shooting complex network infrastructure.

Expertise in Routers, Switches, Firewalls from a variety of manufacturers.

High degree of competency in technical areas: Networking Protocols/Services

Have a high degree of competency in Multicast technologies, Packet Analysis and Firewall configuration tools

CCNP or higher

Experience working with Mikrotik an added advantage

This is a fantastic opportunity to join a successful and growing company, in a collaborative and team orientated role with a excellent scope for growth!

Desired Skills:

Network Solutions Architect

SDWAN

Solutions design

