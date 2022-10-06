SQL ETL Developer – Randburg up to R900k per annum cost to company at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Oct 6, 2022

Are you a specialist SQL Developer with specific functions utilising TSQL scripting?
Do you have a good understanding of Microsoft BI Stack (SSIS, SSRS, and SSAS) and SQL Server data management experience of more than 3 years?
Have you gained knowledge of Web development experience using MVC and the ASP.NET / .Net Core / Razor pages / Blazor?

The successful incumbent will be responsible for relational databases and database design.

Requirements:

  • 5 Years as a Business Intelligence SQL Developer within Banking/ Insurance
  • SQL
  • TSQL
  • C#
  • NET
  • Use of and RESTFul APIs
  • Use of SOAP Web Services
  • Experience with Node-Red would be an advantage

Qualifications:

  • Degree/ Honours in Computer Science, Information Technology, Statistics, Engineering
  • Relevant Microsoft Certifications in Business Intelligence, SQL, Web/Desktop development

Reference Number for this position is PP55079 which is a Permanent position based in Randburg offering a cost to company salary of up to R900k pa negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Prinuchka on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

