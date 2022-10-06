SQL ETL Developer – Randburg up to R900k per annum cost to company at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you a specialist SQL Developer with specific functions utilising TSQL scripting?

Do you have a good understanding of Microsoft BI Stack (SSIS, SSRS, and SSAS) and SQL Server data management experience of more than 3 years?

Have you gained knowledge of Web development experience using MVC and the ASP.NET / .Net Core / Razor pages / Blazor?

If this sounds like you, then you should APPLY NOW!

The successful incumbent will be responsible for relational databases and database design.

Requirements:

5 Years as a Business Intelligence SQL Developer within Banking/ Insurance

SQL

TSQL

C#

NET

Use of and RESTFul APIs

Use of SOAP Web Services

Experience with Node-Red would be an advantage

Qualifications:

Degree/ Honours in Computer Science, Information Technology, Statistics, Engineering

Relevant Microsoft Certifications in Business Intelligence, SQL, Web/Desktop development

