SQL ETL Developer – Randburg up to R900k per annum cost to company at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you a specialist SQL Developer with specific functions utilising TSQL scripting?
Do you have a good understanding of Microsoft BI Stack (SSIS, SSRS, and SSAS) and SQL Server data management experience of more than 3 years?
Have you gained knowledge of Web development experience using MVC and the ASP.NET / .Net Core / Razor pages / Blazor?
If this sounds like you, then you should APPLY NOW!
The successful incumbent will be responsible for relational databases and database design.
Requirements:
- 5 Years as a Business Intelligence SQL Developer within Banking/ Insurance
- SQL
- TSQL
- C#
- NET
- Use of and RESTFul APIs
- Use of SOAP Web Services
- Experience with Node-Red would be an advantage
Qualifications:
- Degree/ Honours in Computer Science, Information Technology, Statistics, Engineering
- Relevant Microsoft Certifications in Business Intelligence, SQL, Web/Desktop development
