Oct 6, 2022

Systems Administrator (Cloud)
Core Responsibilities

  • Daily Administration and Monitoring of Cloud Infrastructure (IaaS)
  • Manage cloud resources through the PowerShell scripting environment and tools
  • Setup and run Cloud Monitoring Solutions (Azure Monitor / AWS Monitoring)
  • Manage MongoDB Atlas Cloud (Management of Projects, Resources, Networks, HA, and Backups)
  • Setup and Manage IAM identity and access management (Duende Identity Server, AZ Key Vault, AWS KMS)
  • Implementing build, deployment, and monitoring standards
  • Perform IaaS Cost Management and Reporting

Accountability

  • Be available to work after hours to minimize business downtime and resolve issues within maintenance window periods.
  • Engage with 3rd parties and cloud providers for support and solutions

Communications & Working Relationships
Internal:

  • Infrastructure, Networks, Security, Operations, and Development teams
  • The company IT Shares Services

Reasons for Interaction:

  • Systems capacity and availability

External:

  • Vendors
  • Partners
  • Cloud Providers

Reasons for Interaction:

  • Systems capacity and availability

Qualifications, Experience, & Skills
Educational Qualifications:

  • Matric
  • Relevant IT Certification and or experience

Professional Qualifications:

  • Relevant Cloud Based certification will be considered an advantage (Microsoft Azure or AWS)

Years of Experience:

  • Experience in Cloud IaaS System Administration
  • Knowledge of cloud platforms (Microsoft Azure, AWS, and MongoDB Atlas)

Other requirements:

  • Attention to detail
  • Process orientated
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment whilst maintaining high levels of accuracy
  • Ability to identify areas of improvement
  • After Hours Deployment and break-fix as per business need
  • Own transport

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • AWS
  • MongoDB Atlas

