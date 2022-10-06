Systems Administrator (Cloud)
Core Responsibilities
- Daily Administration and Monitoring of Cloud Infrastructure (IaaS)
- Manage cloud resources through the PowerShell scripting environment and tools
- Setup and run Cloud Monitoring Solutions (Azure Monitor / AWS Monitoring)
- Manage MongoDB Atlas Cloud (Management of Projects, Resources, Networks, HA, and Backups)
- Setup and Manage IAM identity and access management (Duende Identity Server, AZ Key Vault, AWS KMS)
- Implementing build, deployment, and monitoring standards
- Perform IaaS Cost Management and Reporting
Accountability
- Be available to work after hours to minimize business downtime and resolve issues within maintenance window periods.
- Engage with 3rd parties and cloud providers for support and solutions
Communications & Working Relationships
Internal:
- Infrastructure, Networks, Security, Operations, and Development teams
- The company IT Shares Services
Reasons for Interaction:
- Systems capacity and availability
External:
- Vendors
- Partners
- Cloud Providers
Reasons for Interaction:
- Systems capacity and availability
Qualifications, Experience, & Skills
Educational Qualifications:
- Matric
- Relevant IT Certification and or experience
Professional Qualifications:
- Relevant Cloud Based certification will be considered an advantage (Microsoft Azure or AWS)
Years of Experience:
- Experience in Cloud IaaS System Administration
- Knowledge of cloud platforms (Microsoft Azure, AWS, and MongoDB Atlas)
Other requirements:
- Attention to detail
- Process orientated
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment whilst maintaining high levels of accuracy
- Ability to identify areas of improvement
- After Hours Deployment and break-fix as per business need
- Own transport
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- AWS
- MongoDB Atlas