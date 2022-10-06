Technical Lead

Based in Aggeneys Northern Cape, South Africa.

Salary: Negotiable

Availability: Immediate

24 month contract

we are looking for a high-energy, results-driven, and experienced individual with a proven track record in the role of Technical Lead, Projects.

PURPOSE OF THE JOB

A lucrative career opportunity exists for a passionate, innovative and driven individual projects space.

CANDIDATE PROFILE

The ideal candidate will have a Btech/BSc/BEng in Metallurgy or Chemical engineering. Candidates with a minimum of 10 years of experience, with a wide-range and in-depth knowledge of technical process capital project execution in the mining industry are preferred for this role. Previous work experience in the mineral processing industry within the project space will be advantageous. The incumbent must have a valid driver’s license and be able to obtain a certificate of medical fitness.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREA

The technical lead will ensure that the best-in-class and fit-for-purpose plant design is implemented while ensuring compliance with safety and quality standards. The incumbent is responsible for all process aspects of the project and will work closely with the internal project team as well as the Owner’s engineer and EPC business partner. This will include, but is not limited to: reviewing of technical documents, managing test work, conducting studies, evaluating technical proposals, evaluating equipment design and selection, form part of the commissioning team, and liaise with operations for plant handover.

Please do not send your CV if you do not meet the requirements & Experience

