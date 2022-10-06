Test Analyst

Oct 6, 2022

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive giants is seeking a Test Analyst to join their team on a hybrid working model.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • At least 8 Years’ Experience
  • Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
  • Experience in testing (manual and automated testing)
  • Requirement review & static analysis
  • Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.
  • Technical Test Case creation.
  • Test Execution, Defect capture
  • Maintenance of automation packs.
  • Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.
  • Assist with Developer (rest layer) unit testing automation
  • Managing and communicating issues.
  • Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.
  • Familiar with Agile methodologies
  • Test Tools used: JIRA, ALM, Confluence

Desired Skills:

  • manual and automated testing
  • Test Scripts
  • Test Case creation
  • automation packs
  • automated regression packs
  • Agile methodologies
  • : JIRA
  • ALM
  • Confluence

