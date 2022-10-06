Test Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive giants is seeking a Test Analyst to join their team on a hybrid working model.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

At least 8 Years’ Experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual and automated testing)

Requirement review & static analysis

Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.

Technical Test Case creation.

Test Execution, Defect capture

Maintenance of automation packs.

Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.

Assist with Developer (rest layer) unit testing automation

Managing and communicating issues.

Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.

Familiar with Agile methodologies

Test Tools used: JIRA, ALM, Confluence

