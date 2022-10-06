Test Analyst – Gauteng Midrand

One of South Africa’s leading Automotive giants is seeking a Test Analyst to join their team on a hybrid working model.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- At least 8 Years’ Experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual and automated testing)
- Requirement review & static analysis
- Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.
- Technical Test Case creation.
- Test Execution, Defect capture
- Maintenance of automation packs.
- Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.
- Assist with Developer (rest layer) unit testing automation
- Managing and communicating issues.
- Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.
- Familiar with Agile methodologies
- Test Tools used: JIRA, ALM, Confluence
