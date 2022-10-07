API Developer (E-Commerce) (1002955) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Parvana
Role:
- Our client is looking for a Solutions Engineer to focus on their E-Commerce and Transaction switching solution.
- The Solution Engineer will be responsible for project implementations based on solution design specification and in accordance with their blueprint, standards and procedures.
- The ideal candidate will have a keen interest in system integration projects and e-commerce as well as a basic understanding of API’s and communication protocols.
- He/she should be well versed in current and upcoming technologies and must have a go-getter attitude and be willing to learn at all times.
- Must be able to effectively translate system requirements into technical requirements for the development team.
- The Solutions Engineer will be required to action and resolve any ad hoc queries or tickets that might arise.
Responsibilities:
- Contributing to solution design and scope of work documents.
- Contributing to project FAT and UAT documentation based on solution design.
- Contributing to use case diagrams and system integration diagrams (X-Mind and DFD).
- Assisting the Business Analysts with design mockups based on client requirements and solution design.
- Contributing to both internal and external training material.
- Maintaining and updating status and comments of allocated projects on our project management software.
- Compiling project completion documentation (DoD) and obtaining approval thereof.
- Logging and updating of changes on ServiceDesk, including compilation and submission of OSI documentation.
- Suggesting product improvements.
- Configuration, testing and deployment of projects based on scope of work and in line with project plans.
- Project UAT assistance to clients.
- Handover of projects to the operational team and drafting of supporting documentation.
- Attending Ad Hoc user requests including L1 and L2 support as escalated from the OPS team.
- Rotational after-hours standby.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Information Technology.
Skills / Experience:
- 3+ years relevant experience.
- Exposure / qualification in Solaris or Unix operating system.
- Exposure / qualification with databases (Oracle / PostgreSQL).
- Java or PL/SQL development experience is advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- API Developer
- E-Commerce
- Integration