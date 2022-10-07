Application Security Engineer at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Our client is an international highly successful software development house with a niche focus in the telecommunications and payment gateway sector. With 20 years of proven success and phenomenal growth, this client has an incredible training and mentorship program. Your colleagues will be Agile in approach, highly qualified and awesome people. Continuous improvement is a way of life which is reflected in a flat organisational organogram where you are encouraged to participate, contribute and your opinion will be valued. Each person is encouraged to be themselves. For those that are ambitious, this is the best organisation to fast track your way up the career ladder. Those that enjoy routine are encouraged and supported to be subject matter experts.

Role Responsibilities:

Following security best practices in performing tasks.

Participating in the SDLC process of existing and new applications and features.

Assisting with the evolution of the organisation’s application security functions and services.

Upholding code reviews across all code platforms.

Providing leadership for application vulnerability scanning and penetration testing remediation.

Discovering security exposures and developing mitigation plans.

Reporting and fixing the technical debt.

Functioning as a subject matter expert for security solutions within the organisation’s platform.

Sharing knowledge of common and emerging security threats.

Working closely with cross-functional teams while carrying out daily tasks.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT Degree

Relevant Skills / Experience:

4+ years’ Java experience

Experience in the following:

Docker | OpenSSL | OWASP ZAP / Burp Suite



DefectDojo | Nessus / [URL Removed]

The following would be an added advantage:

Experience with CIS Benchmark documentation and implementation thereof.



Experience with the PCI-DSS certification process.



Java 8 certification | CompTIA Network+ | CompTIA Security+.

Experience working in an Agile environment

Knowledge of web related technologies (Servlet-based application or Spring-based applications).

Good grasp on network protocols such as TCP, HTTP and HTTPS.

Technical knowledge of secure coding best practices (e.g. CERT Oracle Secure Coding Standard).

Basic knowledge about applied cryptography (i.e., encryption, hashing and signing algorithms).

Ability to detect security vulnerabilities in code and provide methods to mitigate them.

Knowledge of software design and implementation.

Strong familiarity with web protocols.

Thorough knowledge of Linux / Unix tools and architecture.

Well-versed in application and infrastructure security.

Work Location / Type:

Remote work

Job ID:

J103666

PS Even if you feel you don't have all the skills listed or if this spec isn't what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you.

Desired Skills:

Java

Docker

Application Security

