Application Security Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Description:Are you tired of working long hours, being unproductive and feeling pressured by your manager? Are you looking to work for a company where your opinions matter and you can make an impact? We’re here to offer you this job as a Security Engineer!

As a Security Engineer, you’ll work with the engineering team to develop and implement security solutions for software systems. You will also be responsible for designing security architectures and patterns that are compliant with industry standards. You must have excellent communication skills in order to liaise effectively with other departments within the company, as well as external partners. You should also be able to read technical documents and communicate complex information clearly to non-technical staff members.

Requirements

Investigates and determines the effectiveness of computer security controls

Develops and implements security solutions to support information assurance.

Oversees the implementation of information security management systems for software development projects.

Interfaces with other teams that affect the creation and implementation of security controls.

Qualifications

Professional Security certification preferred.

Experience with system performance analysis tools such as perfmon, performance monitor and operating system command line utilities.

5+ years of experience in software engineering or system administration.

Familiarity with a variety of security products and protocols is necessary.

NSE / Fortinet experience are none negotiable.

Desired Skills:

NSE

FORTINET

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position