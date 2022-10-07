Automated Tester – G1364

Oct 7, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation

  • Automated Tester

  • Jenkins
  • Selenium box
  • JIRA (Connection Tests)
  • Automaton Tests
  • Load and Performance Tests with Gatling
  • Comfortable to work and test Java, Spring, Angular based applications
  • Strong work experience with Selenium, Protractor, Jasmine (BDD), Karma, Postman, Rest-assured, Cucumber, SOAP UI, Swagger, Rest and SOAP web services
  • Worked with tools such as X-Ray, JIRA, Confluence, BitBucket

ADVANTAGEOUS TECHNICAL SKILLS:

  • Familiar with other testing frameworks along with mocking frameworks will be advantageous
  • Agile development methodologies
  • Confluence / Jira
  • Knowledge in Operations Processes
  • Knowledge in Release Management

Desired Skills:

  • JIRA
  • JAVA
  • ANGULAR

