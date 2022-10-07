Automated Tester – G1364 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation
- Automated Tester
- Jenkins
- Selenium box
- JIRA (Connection Tests)
- Automaton Tests
- Load and Performance Tests with Gatling
- Comfortable to work and test Java, Spring, Angular based applications
- Strong work experience with Selenium, Protractor, Jasmine (BDD), Karma, Postman, Rest-assured, Cucumber, SOAP UI, Swagger, Rest and SOAP web services
- Worked with tools such as X-Ray, JIRA, Confluence, BitBucket
ADVANTAGEOUS TECHNICAL SKILLS:
- Familiar with other testing frameworks along with mocking frameworks will be advantageous
- Agile development methodologies
- Confluence / Jira
- Knowledge in Operations Processes
- Knowledge in Release Management
Desired Skills:
- JIRA
- JAVA
- ANGULAR