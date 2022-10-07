Business Analyst – G2139 – Gauteng Pretoria

Oct 7, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation

  • Business Analyst

Specific Technical / Functional skills

  • Knowledge of SAP financial modules (e.g., FI)
  • Business knowledge
    • Financial processes
    • Treasury processes
    • Payments processes
    • Bank accounting processes

  • Translating business requirements into IT specifications

  • Validation of solutions to business requirements

  • System/Application orientated thinking

Soft Skills

  • Above-board work ethics
  • Ownership mentality, willingness to take over responsibility and drive topics
  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
  • Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
  • Willingness deal with (talk to) our global customers (due to the global exposure language barriers might exist)

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Specific Technical / Functional skills

  • Engagement/Upskilling w.r.t to the following product core technologies and tools
    • SAP Treasury
    • SAP Cash Management
    • SAP In-House Cash
    • SAP Bank Statement Processing
    • SAP Advanced Payment Management

  • Agile working tools and methodologies (e.g., Jira, Confluence, Kanban/Scrum)

Soft Skills

  • Problem solving capabilities
  • Ability to work as part of a team
  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
  • Willing and able to travel internationally
  • Open and pro-active communication across teams
  • Ability to understand complex work environments
  • Flexibility to work after hours if needed
  • Conceptual thinking
  • Decision making
  • Industry knowledge
  • German Speaking (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • Agile
  • Jira

