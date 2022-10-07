Business Analyst – G2139

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation
- Business Analyst
Specific Technical / Functional skills
- Knowledge of SAP financial modules (e.g., FI)
- Business knowledge
- Financial processes
- Treasury processes
- Payments processes
- Bank accounting processes
- Translating business requirements into IT specifications
- Validation of solutions to business requirements
- System/Application orientated thinking
Soft Skills
- Above-board work ethics
- Ownership mentality, willingness to take over responsibility and drive topics
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
- Willingness deal with (talk to) our global customers (due to the global exposure language barriers might exist)
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Specific Technical / Functional skills
- Engagement/Upskilling w.r.t to the following product core technologies and tools
- SAP Treasury
- SAP Cash Management
- SAP In-House Cash
- SAP Bank Statement Processing
- SAP Advanced Payment Management
- Agile working tools and methodologies (e.g., Jira, Confluence, Kanban/Scrum)
Soft Skills
- Problem solving capabilities
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
- Willing and able to travel internationally
- Open and pro-active communication across teams
- Ability to understand complex work environments
- Flexibility to work after hours if needed
- Conceptual thinking
- Decision making
- Industry knowledge
- German Speaking (advantageous)
