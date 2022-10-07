Developer (Azure Cloud Engineer) at Siri Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Our Sandton wiithi the FinTech sector has a great opportunity for an Azure Cloud Engineer to join a team within the Central Services Tech. This role involves the design, development and implementation of new solutions, maintenance, enhancement, and support of existing systems. There is a range of systems within the environment with integration points between them to other systems in the bank.

An ability to work in a fast-paced environment with a proactive mind-set focused on identifying and mitigating risks and resolving issues will be key your success in this role. The ideal candidate will also need the ability to collaborate and facilitate the best solution for the situation as well as conceptualize the big picture while maintaining a high level of attention to detail and accuracy. Collaboration with different stakeholders will be required particularly with business analysts to better understand the requirements and provide the technical impact of solutions. You will need to ensure that business requirements are transformed into technical design and code. In addition, you will need to ensure that code is of acceptable quality, aligns with our technical strategy, and has been unit tested adequately before handing over for testing.

Knowledge will be required in the following technologies:

Azure DevOps, Azure Functions, Azure Web Apps, Azure Data Factory and Azure Synapse studio

C#, Python and TSQL

Experience in Infrastructure as Code (IaC) – scripting and automation via Azure CLI, PowerShell, Bash, Bicep and JSON ARM templates

An understanding of Agile methodologies

Experience in Data analysis and modelling would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

Azure

Cloud Engineering

DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pensionn Fund

Annual Leave

Learn more/Apply for this position