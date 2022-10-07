DevOps Engineer – G_1872_1889 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation
- DevOps Engineer
- JavaScript
- JS
- API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs
- JavaScript Logging packages
- JMS
- Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern
- Object oriented design
- SQL with Postgres or Cockroach DB
- Postman / SoapUI
- HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL
- HTTP Session management and persistence
- Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git)
- CI/CD
- AWS Code Pipelines
- Debugging remote services
- Microservice Architecture
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- AWS cloud services and Serverless development technologies (highly advantageous)
- Docker (highly advantageous)
- Kubernetes (advantageous)
- JSON and XML with Schema (advantageous)
- Content Management Platforms (Headless CMS)
- Frontend development technologies such as HTML5, JavaScript, CSS, Angular (advantageous)
- Knowledge of other programming languages and tools (advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript
- CSS
- SQL