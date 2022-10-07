DevOps Engineer – G_1872_1889

Oct 7, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation

  • DevOps Engineer

  • JavaScript
  • JS
  • API Development, Calling and creating REST services, RESTful APIs
  • JavaScript Logging packages
  • JMS
  • Knowledge of design patterns, DAO pattern
  • Object oriented design
  • SQL with Postgres or Cockroach DB
  • Postman / SoapUI
  • HTTP Authentication, and Encryption with SSL
  • HTTP Session management and persistence
  • Git with Bitbucket, Code versioning (Git)
  • CI/CD
  • AWS Code Pipelines
  • Debugging remote services
  • Microservice Architecture

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • AWS cloud services and Serverless development technologies (highly advantageous)
  • Docker (highly advantageous)
  • Kubernetes (advantageous)
  • JSON and XML with Schema (advantageous)
  • Content Management Platforms (Headless CMS)
  • Frontend development technologies such as HTML5, JavaScript, CSS, Angular (advantageous)
  • Knowledge of other programming languages and tools (advantageous)

Desired Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • CSS
  • SQL

