Finance Systems Analyst

The incumbent you will be responsible for the support and maintenance of various finance systems, including our core ERP JD Ewards. You will work on implementation of projects from inception to completion, make sure various integrations are supported and maintained, keep up-to-date knowledge of functionalities, customization and integration.

Key Responsibilities

Designs new ICT Solutions by analysing requirements; constructing workflow charts and diagrams, studying system capabilities and writing specifications;

Improves systems by studying current practices and designing modifications;

Recommends controls by identifying problems and writing improved procedures;

Maintains system protocols by writing and updating procedures;

Provides references for users by writing and maintaining user documentation; providing help desk support and training users;

Maintains user confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential;

Prepares technical reports by collecting; analysing; summarizing information and trends;

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed;

Promoting Process Improvement;

Familiar with testing methodology and able to perform unit testing on software;

Develop reporting according to specifications from business;

Perform the role of Project Manager on certain projects;

Attend to audit queries as and when required; and

Perform ad hoc duties as and when required within reasonable job scope.

Job Requirements:

Matric

B Com in Accountancy or equivalent.

Five (5) + years’ Financial Management or Supply chain experience;

Strong financial experience;

Project Management using Prince2 Methodology;

In depth knowledge of business systems and operations;

ERP System experience: JD Edwards, SAP or Navision; and

Process Improvement Experience.

Desired Skills:

SAP ERP

Jd Edwards

Finance

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

