Full Stack Developer

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to join a Company that is THAT IMPRESSIVE that they get Major / Game changing investments that make them officially GLOBAL players in their field. I have a CAREER for YOU at this Company ! Apply NOW!

Minimum Requirements:

Full Stack Developers – I have a few roles for Intermediates and Seniors

Java, TypeScript, SQL Full understanding of TDD, Interfaces, Generic Typing, Code Abstraction, Modular design patterns, and a keen eye for good code. Full understanding of how to debug and infer information from source code Experience in MySQL (or similar) databases including creating schemas, tables, indexes, and procedures Bonus: Experience with virtual domains

VueJS Single Page Applications VueJS 2 / Vue 3 Spring Framework & Spring Boot Additional technologies: Spring JPA, Hibernate, Hazelcast

GIT fundamentals

RESTful API communications / postman and Automated testing

Understanding of Microservices and massively distributed API’s

If you have minimum 3 years – 6 years coding in a live production environment or more experience with these skills please contact the IT Recruitment Specialist [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Java

Vue

Springboot

API

Typescript

SQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

Bonus and much more!

