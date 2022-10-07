Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to join a Company that is THAT IMPRESSIVE that they get Major / Game changing investments that make them officially GLOBAL players in their field. I have a CAREER for YOU at this Company ! Apply NOW!
Minimum Requirements:
- Full Stack Developers – I have a few roles for Intermediates and Seniors
- Java, TypeScript, SQL
- Full understanding of TDD, Interfaces, Generic Typing, Code Abstraction, Modular design patterns, and a keen eye for good code.
- Full understanding of how to debug and infer information from source code
- Experience in MySQL (or similar) databases including creating schemas, tables, indexes, and procedures
- Bonus: Experience with virtual domains
- VueJS Single Page Applications
- VueJS 2 / Vue 3
- Spring Framework & Spring Boot
- Additional technologies: Spring JPA, Hibernate, Hazelcast
- GIT fundamentals
- RESTful API communications / postman and Automated testing
- Understanding of Microservices and massively distributed API’s
If you have minimum 3 years – 6 years coding in a live production environment or more experience with these skills
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Vue
- Springboot
- API
- Typescript
- SQL
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical
- Bonus and much more!