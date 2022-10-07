Full Stack Developer – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Oct 7, 2022

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to join a Company that is THAT IMPRESSIVE that they get Major / Game changing investments that make them officially GLOBAL players in their field. I have a CAREER for YOU at this Company ! Apply NOW!
Minimum Requirements:

  • Full Stack Developers – I have a few roles for Intermediates and Seniors
  • Java, TypeScript, SQL
    • Full understanding of TDD, Interfaces, Generic Typing, Code Abstraction, Modular design patterns, and a keen eye for good code.
    • Full understanding of how to debug and infer information from source code
    • Experience in MySQL (or similar) databases including creating schemas, tables, indexes, and procedures
    • Bonus: Experience with virtual domains

  • VueJS Single Page Applications
    • VueJS 2 / Vue 3
    • Spring Framework & Spring Boot
      • Additional technologies: Spring JPA, Hibernate, Hazelcast

  • GIT fundamentals

  • RESTful API communications / postman and Automated testing

  • Understanding of Microservices and massively distributed API’s

If you have minimum 3 years – 6 years coding in a live production environment or more experience with these skills please contact the IT Recruitment Specialist [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Vue
  • Springboot
  • API
  • Typescript
  • SQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical
  • Bonus and much more!

