Functional Analyst at QES

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Functional Analyst II (LPRO) to join them on an independent contract basis
IT
The purpose of this role is to ensure that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analyzing, validating, and documenting business organizational and/or operational requirements. This role plays an instrumental role in the delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements.
Responsibilities
- Perform a functional and technical analysis of highly complex business requirements / solutions, document and translate these into a feasible fit-for-purpose design / technical solution, and author detailed functional specifications for developers to deliver working functionality
- Specify testing, training, definition, and implementation of standardised procedures for support of practical business solutions
- Lead development / configuration initiatives
- In consultation with own and other Team Leads prioritise and plan projects
- Act as technical lead, guide, instruct and coordinate work of Functional Analysts I and II
- Ensure that all own and Functional Analyst I and II allocated work / commitments are met
- Lead and perform complex gap analyses to determine and understand the functional business requirements and changes as defined by the Business Analysts, Product Owners, and other stakeholders
- Identify problem areas, measure various areas of performance, propose changes, and develop process improvement initiatives
- Support the Functional Analyst team with intricate gap analysis where specialised input is required
- Perform and / or oversee complex systems integration and coordinate the provision of support to systems designers in the identification of data conversion and reporting requirements
- Work collaboratively within and across functions, sharing best practices knowledge, and expertise with cross-functional partners and providing support on complex problems, integration of findings, or presentation of results, requiring expertise
- Build and maintain a trusting relationship with business and IT stakeholders by delivering what was promised and providing expert technical and functional knowledge and guidance to the team as well as system users
- Estimate, assign responsibility, schedule, prioritise and manage and coordinate delivery on business-critical projects. This includes accurate and justifiable effort estimations for completion of work, identifying business and functional dependencies to effectively prioritise and schedule delivery of work packages, and providing accurate and concise feedback to management, highlighting task status, issues, and risks
- Analyse test requirements and test scenarios. Oversee preparation of test scripts and configuration and execution of scenarios
- Ensure detailed, accurate, and auditable test documentation is maintained according to required IT standards. Seek to continuously improve software quality, testing tools, testing processes, and testing environments
- Provide input into training, testing, and related procedures and processes to support the delivery of the solution(s)
- Facilitate scrum ceremonies (daily stand-ups, backlog grooming, sprint planning, retrospectives, sprint review/ demo, etc.)
Qualifications and experience
- 3-year IT qualification
- Business Analyst / Functional Analyst course or similar
- MS SQL fundamentals (Introduction to SQL) Certification
- MS SQL – Querying data with Transact Certification
- +6 years experience in a Senior Functional Analyst or similar role
- Relevant and demonstrable experience in functional analysis, configuration, and user testing
- Experience in software testing
- Experience in a Retail and or Financial Services industry
- Experience in working on projects within the Software Development Life Cycle
- Experience in cloud solutions
- Change management experience
- The LPRO (Loyalty and Promotion Specific requirements) FA
- FMCG Retail Experience
- Promotion and Loyalty functional experience
- Promotion and Loyalty detail solution design
Competencies
- IT Support and Operations knowledge
- Working knowledge of different operating systems and Internet technologies
- Capable of vendor management
- Knowledge of Project Management principles
- Incident management system knowledge
- Foundation knowledge of Cloud technologies
- Foundational knowledge of core programming technologies
Desired Skills:
- Functional Specifications
- SQL
- User Acceptance Testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric