Functional Analyst at QES – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Functional Analyst II (POS) to join them on an independent contract basis

The purpose of this role is to ensure that efficient and cost-effective business solutions and processes are in place to address business needs/requirements. The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analyzing, validating, and documenting business organizational and/or operational requirements. This role plays an instrumental role in the delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements.

Responsibilities

Perform a functional and technical analysis of highly complex business requirements / solutions, document and translate these into a feasible fit-for-purpose design / technical solution, and author detailed functional specifications for developers to deliver working functionality

Specify testing, training, definition, and implementation of standardised procedures for support of practical business solutions

Lead development / configuration initiatives

In consultation with own and other Team Leads prioritise and plan projects

Act as technical lead, guide, instruct and coordinate work of Functional Analysts I and II

Ensure that all own and Functional Analyst I and II allocated work / commitments are met

Lead and perform complex gap analyses to determine and understand the functional business requirements and changes as defined by the Business Analysts, Product Owners, and other stakeholders

Identify problem areas, measure various areas of performance, propose changes, and develop process improvement initiatives

Support the Functional Analyst team with intricate gap analysis where specialised input is required

Perform and / or oversee complex systems integration and coordinate the provision of support to systems designers in the identification of data conversion and reporting requirements

Work collaboratively within and across functions, sharing best practices knowledge, and expertise with cross-functional partners and providing support on complex problems, integration of findings, or presentation of results, requiring expertise

Build and maintain a trusting relationship with business and IT stakeholders by delivering what was promised and providing expert technical and functional knowledge and guidance to the team as well as system users

Estimate, assign responsibility, schedule, prioritise and manage and coordinate delivery on business-critical projects. This includes accurate and justifiable effort estimations for completion of work, identifying business and functional dependencies to effectively prioritise and schedule delivery of work packages, and providing accurate and concise feedback to management, highlighting task status, issues, and risks

Analyse test requirements and test scenarios. Oversee preparation of test scripts and configuration and execution of scenarios

Ensure detailed, accurate, and auditable test documentation is maintained according to required IT standards. Seek to continuously improve software quality, testing tools, testing processes, and testing environments

Provide input into training, testing, and related procedures and processes to support the delivery of the solution(s)

Facilitate scrum ceremonies (daily stand-ups, backlog grooming, sprint planning, retrospectives, sprint review/ demo, etc.)

Qualifications and experience

3-year IT qualification

Business Analyst / Functional Analyst course or similar

MS SQL fundamentals (Introduction to SQL) Certification

MS SQL – Querying data with Transact Certification

+6 years experience in a Senior Functional Analyst or similar role

Relevant and demonstrable experience in functional analysis, configuration, and user testing

Experience in software testing

Experience in a Retail and or Financial Services industry

Experience in working on projects within the Software Development Life Cycle

Experience in cloud solutions

Change management experience

POS FA

Experience in GK POS Functional Analysis and system administration (Configuration)

Experience in documenting Functional Specification documents

GK-POS experience:

OmniPOS

GK Central

Self-Checkouts

Labels / Posters

Competencies

IT Support and Operations knowledge

Working knowledge of different operating systems and Internet technologies

Capable of vendor management

Knowledge of Project Management principles

Incident management system knowledge

Foundation knowledge of Cloud technologies

Foundational knowledge of core programming technologies

Desired Skills:

SQL

POS

Functional Specifications

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

