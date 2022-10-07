IT Technician – Kempton Park –
Salary Negotiable
Responsibilities:
- Support internal and external customer infrastructure
- MS Server support
- Office 365 Support
- Desktop Support
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant IT degree / Diploma
- Grade 12
- Hands-on experience on the following would be an advantage:
- MS Server [Phone Number Removed];
- SQL [Phone Number Removed];
- MS IIS 8, 8.5, 10
- Routing and Switching (Mikrotik)
- UTMs
- IT Security
- RDP (Remote Apps & Remote Desktop)
- Virtualisation Technology
- Office 365 product set
- Self-Starter
- Analytical
- Meticulous
- Accurate
- Mature
- Responsible
- Able to function independently
- Ability to perform well under stress
- Must have own transport and will be required to travel to local customers to support them.
Should you not hear from us within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- ms office 365
- Desktop Support
- ms server support
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years