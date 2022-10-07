IT Technician – Gauteng Kempton Park

IT Technician – Kempton Park –

Salary Negotiable

Responsibilities:

Support internal and external customer infrastructure

MS Server support

Office 365 Support

Desktop Support

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant IT degree / Diploma

Grade 12

Hands-on experience on the following would be an advantage:

MS Server [Phone Number Removed];

SQL [Phone Number Removed];

MS IIS 8, 8.5, 10

Routing and Switching (Mikrotik)

UTMs

IT Security

RDP (Remote Apps & Remote Desktop)

Virtualisation Technology

Office 365 product set

Self-Starter

Analytical

Meticulous

Accurate

Mature

Responsible

Able to function independently

Ability to perform well under stress

Must have own transport and will be required to travel to local customers to support them.

Should you not hear from us within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

ms office 365

Desktop Support

ms server support

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position