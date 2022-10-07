Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Pretoria/Home Rotation
- ITSM Next DevOps Specialist – Software Engineer
- Experience in IT Event Management solutions like ServiceNow ITOM, BMC TrueSight and so on.
- Deep ServiceNow experience in special for the ITOM part.
- Experience in IT Operations Management solutions
- In-depth working knowledge of IT Infrastructure and Platforms – Operating systems like Linux and Windows, Networks, Platforms like Databases, Web technologies, and Cloud technology (AWS, Azure, Google),
- Experience in Shell, Perl, JavaScript and a higher programming language e.g. Java
- Ability to conceptualize complex information, but also delve into the details when required
- Experience with ITIL V4
- Experience with the Agile Methodology
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- Java
- AWS