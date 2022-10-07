PHP Developer at GG Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

My client is an International Managed Services company & multiple Google Partner, that provides an end to end service linked to a tool that aggregates data from campaigns and adverts developed for the Travel/Hotel/Leisure industry. They have an international client base of over 15 000 clients. My client is currently looking for an experienced Full Stack Developer with skills in the following:

3-5 Years experience as Full stack Developer

1-years exposure in marketing / advertising agency / campaign development enviroment, preferably

Java and PHP are a must

ASP, Classic, Java, HTML, CSS. PHP, Java Script

Please submit a detailed CV, preferably with your project information as soon as possible

Desired Skills:

Java

PHP Developer

Java Developer

PHP

PHP frameworks

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

International company and multiple Google partner with over 15000 clients worldwide

