PHP Developer at GG Recruitment

Oct 7, 2022

My client is an International Managed Services company & multiple Google Partner, that provides an end to end service linked to a tool that aggregates data from campaigns and adverts developed for the Travel/Hotel/Leisure industry. They have an international client base of over 15 000 clients. My client is currently looking for an experienced Full Stack Developer with skills in the following:

  • 3-5 Years experience as Full stack Developer
  • 1-years exposure in marketing / advertising agency / campaign development enviroment, preferably
  • Java and PHP are a must
  • ASP, Classic, Java, HTML, CSS. PHP, Java Script

Please submit a detailed CV, preferably with your project information as soon as possible

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • PHP Developer
  • Java Developer
  • PHP
  • PHP frameworks

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

International company and multiple Google partner with over 15000 clients worldwide

